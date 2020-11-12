Netflix Bags Spy Series Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro

Los Angeles: The untitled spy adventure series, headlined by Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Monica Barbaro, is headed to Netflix. According to Deadline, the deal is still coming together and when it does, it will head into development with a script-to-series commitment.

The hour-long series is billed as a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Barbaro) at the centre of the story. Nick Santora, best known for action drama show “Scorpion”, is developing and executive producing the series as part of his overall deal with Skydance.

Schwarzenegger and Skydance too enjoy a fruitful relationship, courtesy “Terminator” films “Genisys” (2015) and “Dark Fate” (2019), in which he reprised his iconic role of the android T-800 in the latest sequels of the popular sci-fi franchise. Schwarzenegger will also executive produce the series along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company.

The series extends Skydance’s relationship with Netflix where the company produces long-running hit comedy “Grace and Frankie” and also produced “Altered Carbon”, which ended after its second season.