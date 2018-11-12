Netflix Iconic Off-Screen Crossover: When Sacred Games Team Met Narcos: Mexico Cast

Netflix's Narcos: Mexico stars Michael Pena and Diego Luna along with showrunner Eric Newman, landed in Mumbai on Saturday night to explore the city of dreams. On Sunday, the streaming giant also hosted an intimate party in Bandra to welcome them in India's movies land. The party was attended by several Indian filmmakers including Zoya Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Abhishek Chaubey, Anvita Dutt, Raja Menon, Anand Tiwari, Leena Yadav and Reema Kagti, and the team from Sacred Games - Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane, directors Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan and writer Varun Grover.Kashyap also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Pena, Luna and Newman from the last night bash.Take a look:Pena and Luna, who are in India to promote the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix Original series, have had a busy time exploring the local food pallet of the city and its rich cultural explosion through the streets in Kala Ghoda, Fort and Colaba. They also visited the iconic Taj Mahal Palace to marvel at the magnanimous Gateway of India, while enjoying a piping hot glass of the famous Mumbai cutting chai.