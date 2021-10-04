Netflix Blocks Episode in Crime Stories: India Detectives Following Order From Karnataka HC

Following orders from Karnataka High Court, Netflix has blocked the first episode of its new crime documentary series, Crime Stories: India Detectives. Petitioner Sridhar Rao moved court against the telecast of the episode after which the court issued the order on October 1. The petitioner is an accused in the murder documented in the said episode. Justice BM Shyam Prasad ordered that the pilot episode titled A Murdered Mother should not be streamed since it could cause harassment and prejudice to the petitioner, a murder accused, reported Bar and Bench.

The episode revolves around the story of a woman murdering her own mother and her friend is shown as a possible accomplice in the murder. Reports state, Rao, in his petition, said that he is under trial for offences punishable under Sections 302 and 307, 212, 201 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 in the crime registered by Bengaluru Police. He argued that the visuals of the investigation in the episode can affect his defence.

“The petitioner’s right to a free and fair trial is severely prejudiced. This is apart from violating the petitioner’s privacy, and the content, without any justification, exposes the petitioner to ridicule and harassment by the public at large," Rao had argued.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.