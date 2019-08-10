Netflix Congratulates AndhaDhun on National Award Win, Points Out Radhika Apte's Omnipresence

The 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, August 9, 2019. With Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal winning the Best Actor award for their movies AndhaDhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, respectively, actress Keerthy Suresh was declared the Best Actress for the movie Mahanati.

In a much-deserved victory, AndhaDhun also won the award for Best Movie of the Year. Starring Ayushmann, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, the movie won several awards at the National Film Festival.

Among all the wishes that were poured in for AndhaDhun’s victory, the funniest one came from Netflix India. Attributing the film’s victory to Radhika Apte, Netflix wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to Andhadhun on winning the National Award for Best Hindi film. We're not saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it. #NationalFilmAwards”

Congratulations to Andhadhun on winning the National Award for Best Hindi film. We're not saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it.#NationalFilmAwards — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 9, 2019

This is not the first time Netflix has taken a dig at Radhika for being in a number of web shows and movies available on Netflix. Last year, when netizens pointed out Radhika’s presence in all the films, Netflix released the video of the movie ‘Omnipresent’, where Radhika was seen playing all the characters of the movie. They captioned it, “Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai.”

Pad Man is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 28, 2018

Radhika has done a number of shows with Netflix, including Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories. On the work front, she recently did a Hollywood film, Liberte: A Call to Spy which is based on true events from World War II. She played the role of a British spy, Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker in the movie.

