Netflix Delays Sacred Games Season 2, Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Series to Return in August 2019

It seems like the fans of Sacred Games might have to wait a little longer for the second season of the popular Netflix series. According to reports in Mid-Day, the Sacred Games Season 2 release date, which was originally scheduled to be June 28 this year, has been pushed back due to the busy schedule of the stars. The Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer series will now be released a few months later in 2019.

As per reports, the release date for Sacred Games 2 has been pushed to August end by the streaming platform, as it did not want the release dates of the second season to clash with another big ticket show on the platform. In addition, the two lead actors of the show, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, are busy with other commitments and haven't been able to devote the time to complete the shooting schedule of Sacred Games 2.

Saif is currently in London for the shooting of his home production, Jawani Janeman, while Nawaz is busy with the shooting of Bole Chudiyan, his brother's directorial venture.

The first season of the popular Netflix series, which also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Karan Wahi, Rajshree Deshpande and Kubbra Sait, was released on July 6 last year and opened to a massive response by the viewers. It is said that the second season will have an array of stars including Kalki Koechlin, Ranveer Shorey, Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala and Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur.

The second season will see Nawaz's Ganesh Gaitonde seeking refuge in Kenya and becoming a crime lord. For the series, the shooting has been done extensively across Mombasa (Kenya), Cape Town and Johannesburg.

