Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Netflix Delays Sacred Games Season 2, Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Series to Return in August 2019

Lead stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been busy with other projects and are yet to finish shooting for Sacred Games 2.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netflix Delays Sacred Games Season 2, Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Series to Return in August 2019
Image: Netflix India/Twitter
Loading...

It seems like the fans of Sacred Games might have to wait a little longer for the second season of the popular Netflix series. According to reports in Mid-Day, the Sacred Games Season 2 release date, which was originally scheduled to be June 28 this year, has been pushed back due to the busy schedule of the stars. The Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer series will now be released a few months later in 2019.

As per reports, the release date for Sacred Games 2 has been pushed to August end by the streaming platform, as it did not want the release dates of the second season to clash with another big ticket show on the platform. In addition, the two lead actors of the show, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, are busy with other commitments and haven't been able to devote the time to complete the shooting schedule of Sacred Games 2.

Saif is currently in London for the shooting of his home production, Jawani Janeman, while Nawaz is busy with the shooting of Bole Chudiyan, his brother's directorial venture.

The first season of the popular Netflix series, which also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Karan Wahi, Rajshree Deshpande and Kubbra Sait, was released on July 6 last year and opened to a massive response by the viewers. It is said that the second season will have an array of stars including Kalki Koechlin, Ranveer Shorey, Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala and Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur.

The second season will see Nawaz's Ganesh Gaitonde seeking refuge in Kenya and becoming a crime lord. For the series, the shooting has been done extensively across Mombasa (Kenya), Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram