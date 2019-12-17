Netflix Developing 3 Original Series in India, Deets Inside
The three series join Netflix's slate of diverse shows that includes the likes of 'Sacred Games', 'Delhi Crime', 'Bard of Blood' and 'Mighty Little Bheem'.
Image for Representation
Netflix has partnered with Viacom18 Studios' digital arm Tipping Point for three original series.
The three projects -- "Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega", "She" and "Taj Mahal 1989" -- will be produced by Tipping Point, the streamer said in a statement.
"Jamtara- Sabka Number Aayega" looks at the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India's phishing capital.
"She" will follow an undercover cop who discovers her sexuality and breaks stereotypes while bringing down a drug cartel.
"Taj Mahal 1989" will be a nostalgic exploration of love and longing set against the backdrop of the famous monument near Agra, in Uttar Pradesh.
The three series join Netflix's slate of diverse shows that includes the likes of "Sacred Games", "Little Things", "Delhi Crime" and "Mighty Little Bheem".
"We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. It's exciting to partner with Viacom18 Studios and take these gripping stories to our members across India and the world. We can't wait for fans to discover these beautifully crafted, well-produced series made by passionate and incredibly talented teams," said Monika Shergill, Director, International Originals, Netflix.
Ajit Andhare, COO at Viacom18 Studios, said the studio looks forward to its partnership with the streamer.
"Each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. We look forward to these distinctive series, with our trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and around the world," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumail Nanjiani's New Look for The Eternals Goes Viral
- You Season 2 Trailer: Penn Badgley Gets Creepier, is Haunted by His Horrifying Past in Netflix Show
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Wants Son Taimur to Watch These Movies Starring Her
- WhatsApp Delete Messages: Everything You Must Know About Self Destructing Messages
- Japan's 'Little Miss Period' is Out on a Mission to Shatter Menstruation Stereotypes