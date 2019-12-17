Take the pledge to vote

Netflix Developing 3 Original Series in India, Deets Inside

The three series join Netflix's slate of diverse shows that includes the likes of 'Sacred Games', 'Delhi Crime', 'Bard of Blood' and 'Mighty Little Bheem'.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Netflix has partnered with Viacom18 Studios' digital arm Tipping Point for three original series.

The three projects -- "Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega", "She" and "Taj Mahal 1989" -- will be produced by Tipping Point, the streamer said in a statement.

"Jamtara- Sabka Number Aayega" looks at the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India's phishing capital.

"She" will follow an undercover cop who discovers her sexuality and breaks stereotypes while bringing down a drug cartel.

"Taj Mahal 1989" will be a nostalgic exploration of love and longing set against the backdrop of the famous monument near Agra, in Uttar Pradesh.

The three series join Netflix's slate of diverse shows that includes the likes of "Sacred Games", "Little Things", "Delhi Crime" and "Mighty Little Bheem".

"We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. It's exciting to partner with Viacom18 Studios and take these gripping stories to our members across India and the world. We can't wait for fans to discover these beautifully crafted, well-produced series made by passionate and incredibly talented teams," said Monika Shergill, Director, International Originals, Netflix.

Ajit Andhare, COO at Viacom18 Studios, said the studio looks forward to its partnership with the streamer.

"Each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. We look forward to these distinctive series, with our trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and around the world," he added.

