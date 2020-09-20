Netflix Developing 'The Hunt For Atlantis' Adaptation

Los Angeles: Netflix is working on the movie adaptation of author Andy McDermott’s bestseller book “The Hunt for Atlantis”. According to Deadline, the streamer has acquired the rights for the book and plans to develop it as a potential franchise property.

Aaron Berg will pen the project which will be produced by Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan’s 6th & Idaho banner. “Years after the disappearance of her parents, brilliant NYU grad student Nina Wilde teams with cavalier ex-SAS British bodyguard Eddie Chase when a tech-billionaire sends them on a globe-trotting race to discover the legendary lost city,” the official plotline read.

Subsequent titles in the book series, which started in 2007, revolved around the pursuit of the mythical sword Excalibur, the great hall of Valhalla, the Fountain of Youth and the golden city of El Dorado. Mike Landry and Berg will also produce the project with Berg, Reeves and Kassan, and Derek S. Jancisin serving as executive producer.