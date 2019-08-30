Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Netflix Docu on Bill Gates Dives Into the Microsoft Co-founder’s Brain

It deals with Bill Gates’ life story as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netflix Docu on Bill Gates Dives Into the Microsoft Co-founder’s Brain
File photo of Bill Gates
Loading...

On August 29, 2019, Netflix released the trailer for the docu-series based on Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Titled ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’, the series talks about the brain of the world’s second-richest person. The two-and-a-half minute long video is a three-part documentary. In addition, it deals with Bill Gates’ life story, in-depth and unfiltered, as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems.

In the video, Gates is questioned about his favourite animal, food, his breakfast. When the entrepreneur is asked about his worst fear, he replies, “I don’t want my brain to stop working.” His friends talk about how is he a multiprocessor, and can do several activities simultaneously.

The series also talks about his efforts in the field of climate change and eradication of diseases. Gates’ contribution in the field of malaria eradication is well-known and the series tends to throw some light on it.

The official synopsis of the docu-series reads, “After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man's life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world's most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervour that inspired his original vision for Microsoft.”

The docu-series ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’ is directed by Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim, who has earlier worked on An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala. The docu-series will release on Netflix on September 20, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram