Netflix Docu on Bill Gates Dives Into the Microsoft Co-founder’s Brain
It deals with Bill Gates’ life story as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems.
File photo of Bill Gates
On August 29, 2019, Netflix released the trailer for the docu-series based on Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Titled ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’, the series talks about the brain of the world’s second-richest person. The two-and-a-half minute long video is a three-part documentary. In addition, it deals with Bill Gates’ life story, in-depth and unfiltered, as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems.
In the video, Gates is questioned about his favourite animal, food, his breakfast. When the entrepreneur is asked about his worst fear, he replies, “I don’t want my brain to stop working.” His friends talk about how is he a multiprocessor, and can do several activities simultaneously.
The series also talks about his efforts in the field of climate change and eradication of diseases. Gates’ contribution in the field of malaria eradication is well-known and the series tends to throw some light on it.
The official synopsis of the docu-series reads, “After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man's life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world's most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervour that inspired his original vision for Microsoft.”
The docu-series ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’ is directed by Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim, who has earlier worked on An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala. The docu-series will release on Netflix on September 20, 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Didn't Gift Flat to Ranu Mandal, Says Ranaghat Club Member Who Posted Her Viral Video
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes He and Lionel Messi Have Dinner Together Some Day
- 'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show