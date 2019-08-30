Netflix Docu on Bill Gates Dives Into the Microsoft Co-founder’s Brain

On August 29, 2019, Netflix released the trailer for the docu-series based on Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Titled ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’, the series talks about the brain of the world’s second-richest person. The two-and-a-half minute long video is a three-part documentary. In addition, it deals with Bill Gates’ life story, in-depth and unfiltered, as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems.

In the video, Gates is questioned about his favourite animal, food, his breakfast. When the entrepreneur is asked about his worst fear, he replies, “I don’t want my brain to stop working.” His friends talk about how is he a multiprocessor, and can do several activities simultaneously.

The series also talks about his efforts in the field of climate change and eradication of diseases. Gates’ contribution in the field of malaria eradication is well-known and the series tends to throw some light on it.

The official synopsis of the docu-series reads, “After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man's life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world's most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervour that inspired his original vision for Microsoft.”

The docu-series ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’ is directed by Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim, who has earlier worked on An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala. The docu-series will release on Netflix on September 20, 2019.

