Netflix is all set to showcase the four-part docu-series titled The Romantics featuring 35 personalities, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF (Yash Raj Films) over the years. The celebs will collectively dive into the history of Hindi cinema and analyse how the definition of romance and love has evolved in Bollywood over the years. Besides Aditya Chopra’s first-ever video interview, the docu-series would also feature the last recorded interview of the late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor who featured in several YRF films including Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Fanaa, and Hum Tum among others. The actor would also be seen talking about his bond with Yash Chopra.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor’s last interview for the docu-series, filmmaker Smriti Mundhran told Pinkvilla, “Rishi Kapoor was not only an iconic actor, he carried with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the Hindi film industry. On the day of our interview, which would be his last, he was characteristically charming, erudite, and eager to reminisce. His death represents the loss of a significant piece of cinema history, and I’ll forever be grateful for the insights, anecdotes and perspective he shared."

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 from recurrence of leukemia. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was released after his death.

Meanwhile, talking about docu-series, it will also address the identity of the Hindi film industry in the West through the words of the mega-stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma on Hindi cinema.

The Romantics will release on February 14, 2023 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. The docu-series has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchises.

