Netflix Documentary Explores Mumbai's Tryst With The Underworld In 80s and 90s

Dawood Ibrahim remains one of the most wanted criminals of India. The dreaded gangster, the mastermind behind in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, has inspired many movies and series, where well-known actors have portrayed him. Actors like Rishi Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Randeep Hooda and Emraan Hashmi have played Dawood or characters inspired by him in D, Shootout at Wadala, D Company and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. In most of these, the films did not directly name the characters after Dawood. Instead, they modelled them after the mafia, documenting his rise in the world of crime. While fictional elements were often added to these films for dramatic effect, a more realistic take on the gangster’s life is now streaming on Netflix. The documentary, titled Mumbai Mafia: Police Vs the Underworld, is co-directed by Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar.

The show, which is filmed in a documentary format, explores not only the rise of Dawood but also other crime syndicates that existed in Mumbai, then Bombay, back in the 80s and 90s and how the police handled organised crime. The documentary contains first-hand conversations with people, who had seen Mumbai during the peak of organised crime and recount how the underworld had the city in its grip at one point of time.

These include former police officers Ravindra Angre, Pradeep Sharma and former police additional commissioner AA Khan, as well as former members of Dawood’s own syndicate such as Shyam Kishore.

Mumbai Mafia: Police Vs the Underworld has started streaming on Netflix from January 6 onwards.

