Netflix Documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to Stream Soon? What We Know

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adored couples in the South film industry. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Their marriage ceremony was attended by stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Fans love the couple due to their sizzling chemistry and charming personality. Nayanthara has cultivated a huge fan base by delivering several blockbusters throughout her career. Therefore, her marriage generated tremendous buzz on social media and was trending on Twitter for several days.

If reports are to be believed, Netflix will soon come up with a documentary on Nayanthara’s journey in the film industry and her fairytale wedding. Reportedly, the Netflix documentary will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Nayanthara’s much-hyped wedding.

These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars 🤩✨ BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix🕺💃it’s beyond a fairy tale!! pic.twitter.com/14poQwNAZv — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 21, 2022

The documentary featuring the love story of superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Recently, there were speculations that the power couple was served a legal notice by Netflix after Vignesh posted some delightful pictures from the wedding. Reports suggested that Vignesh had violated the contract with Netflix after sharing his wedding pictures as the OTT giant had the exclusive rights to posting wedding pictures of the couple.

However, a statement by Tanya Bami, who is the Series Head of Netflix India, has dispelled all the speculations.

“We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara’s journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh,” Tanya Bami was quoted as saying.

