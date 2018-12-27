English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix Drops 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Trailer a Day Before its Premiere
Watch the first trailer of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch here.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Netflix is back is with its much anticipated sci-fi thriller series Black Mirror. On Thursday, the streaming giant officially released the trailer of its first standalone film titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The trailer is released just a day ahead of its premiere on December 28.
Set in the backdrop of 1980s, Bandersnatch has a young programmer who intends to create a computer game inspired by an adventure novel he read as a child.
The trailer opens with Stefan narrating about the strange and vivid dreams he has been having lately. Next, he reaches out to a 'hit factory' that aims to go big in the world of computer gaming. But before he begins his transcription of a novel into a game, he's handed over some strange pills. Instead of gulping down the pills Stephan flushes them and begins his work.
As he tries to see a bigger picture, he finds himself oscillating between the real and virtual worlds.
Making it trippier for the viewers as well as Stephan, we see an old woman on a television screen saying, "Your fate has been dictated, you're not in control."
For the unversed, Bandersnatch is a fictional character in Lewis Carroll’s 1872 novel titled Through The Looking Glass. With Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry as the primary cast, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer lives up to the theme of the sci-fi anthology series that explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide. It is directed by David Slade.
Watch the trailer here:
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Set in the backdrop of 1980s, Bandersnatch has a young programmer who intends to create a computer game inspired by an adventure novel he read as a child.
The trailer opens with Stefan narrating about the strange and vivid dreams he has been having lately. Next, he reaches out to a 'hit factory' that aims to go big in the world of computer gaming. But before he begins his transcription of a novel into a game, he's handed over some strange pills. Instead of gulping down the pills Stephan flushes them and begins his work.
As he tries to see a bigger picture, he finds himself oscillating between the real and virtual worlds.
Making it trippier for the viewers as well as Stephan, we see an old woman on a television screen saying, "Your fate has been dictated, you're not in control."
For the unversed, Bandersnatch is a fictional character in Lewis Carroll’s 1872 novel titled Through The Looking Glass. With Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry as the primary cast, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer lives up to the theme of the sci-fi anthology series that explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide. It is directed by David Slade.
Watch the trailer here:
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results