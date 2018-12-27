Netflix Drops 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Trailer a Day Before its Premiere

Netflix is back is with its much anticipated sci-fi thriller series Black Mirror. On Thursday, the streaming giant officially released the trailer of its first standalone film titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The trailer is released just a day ahead of its premiere on December 28.Set in the backdrop of 1980s, Bandersnatch has a young programmer who intends to create a computer game inspired by an adventure novel he read as a child.The trailer opens with Stefan narrating about the strange and vivid dreams he has been having lately. Next, he reaches out to a 'hit factory' that aims to go big in the world of computer gaming. But before he begins his transcription of a novel into a game, he's handed over some strange pills. Instead of gulping down the pills Stephan flushes them and begins his work.As he tries to see a bigger picture, he finds himself oscillating between the real and virtual worlds.Making it trippier for the viewers as well as Stephan, we see an old woman on a television screen saying, "Your fate has been dictated, you're not in control."For the unversed, Bandersnatch is a fictional character in Lewis Carroll’s 1872 novel titled Through The Looking Glass. With Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry as the primary cast, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer lives up to the theme of the sci-fi anthology series that explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide. It is directed by David Slade.Watch the trailer here:*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.