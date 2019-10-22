Netflix Expands its Comedy Slate in India
Netflix will work with eight Indian comics to take their humourous perspectives on a range of topics and situations.
Netflix will work with eight Indian comics to take their humourous perspectives on a range of topics and situations.
Streaming giant Netflix has partnered with eight Indian stand-up comedians, including Vir Das, Kenny Sebastian and Amit Tandon, to create a diverse set of comic acts in different formats and multiple languages.
Netflix will work with eight Indian comics to take their humourous perspectives on a range of topics and situations to its growing members in India and around the world.
Over the next few months, Netflix will bring stories from leading comics Vir, Kenny, Amit, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh, Niveditha Prakasham and Supriya Joshi.
"Comedy has always been a big part of Indian storytelling, integral to its films, TV shows, and live theatre. As we continue to invest in Indian stories and storytellers, we are thrilled to work with an immensely talented group of comics and create a wide range of entertaining content that is reflective of both the situations that surround us and the exciting comedy landscape in the country," said Robbie Praw, Director, Original Standup Comedy Programming at Netflix.
Netflix already has comedy specials by Aditi Mittal and Vir Das on the service.
In addition, Atul Khatri, Amit Tandon, and Aditi Mittal were a part of Netflix's "Comedians of the World".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Evicted from Salman Khan's Show, Calls His Journey Unpredictable
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000
- Quinton de Kock's Reaction After Indian Fan Breaches Security to Touch His Feet is Priceless
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Your New OnePlus TV Could Cost as Low as Rs 53,069