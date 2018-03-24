English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix Films Should Compete at Emmys, Not Oscars: Stephen Spielberg
Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg stressed that smaller filmmakers were allowing streaming platforms to support their films which confine them to the small screen.
Image Courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg believes that when it comes to awards, movies made by streaming giant Netflix should compete at the Emmys instead of the Oscars.
In an interview with ITV News, the 71-year-old director addressed the debate that whether the films premiering on the streaming platforms qualify to compete at the awards functions with movies that get a theatrical release.
"I don't believe that films that are just given token qualifications, in a couple of theatres for less than a week, should qualify for the Academy Award nominations," Spielberg said.
He stressed that smaller filmmakers were allowing streaming platforms to support their films which confine them to the small screen.
"Fewer and fewer filmmakers are going to struggle to raise money, or to compete at Sundance and possibly get one of the specialty labels
to release their films theatrically, publicly," Spielberg said.
"More of them are going to let the SVOD (Streaming Video-On-Demand) businesses finance their films, maybe with the promise of a slight, one-week theatrical window to qualify for awards, as a movie. But, in fact, once you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie. It's like television. A good show deserves an Emmy and not an Oscar," he added.
The debate around Netflix-backed projects competing at award functions peaked last year at the Cannes Film Festival.
Bong Joon-Ho's "Okja" and Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)" both were screened at the Cannes.
After much debate, the festival organisers announced that they would be banning movies which did not have a French theatrical releases in future, making films from streaming platforms ineligible to compete.
Also Watch
In an interview with ITV News, the 71-year-old director addressed the debate that whether the films premiering on the streaming platforms qualify to compete at the awards functions with movies that get a theatrical release.
"I don't believe that films that are just given token qualifications, in a couple of theatres for less than a week, should qualify for the Academy Award nominations," Spielberg said.
He stressed that smaller filmmakers were allowing streaming platforms to support their films which confine them to the small screen.
"Fewer and fewer filmmakers are going to struggle to raise money, or to compete at Sundance and possibly get one of the specialty labels
to release their films theatrically, publicly," Spielberg said.
"More of them are going to let the SVOD (Streaming Video-On-Demand) businesses finance their films, maybe with the promise of a slight, one-week theatrical window to qualify for awards, as a movie. But, in fact, once you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie. It's like television. A good show deserves an Emmy and not an Oscar," he added.
The debate around Netflix-backed projects competing at award functions peaked last year at the Cannes Film Festival.
Bong Joon-Ho's "Okja" and Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)" both were screened at the Cannes.
After much debate, the festival organisers announced that they would be banning movies which did not have a French theatrical releases in future, making films from streaming platforms ineligible to compete.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Felt Violated': Mahira Khan Opens Up on Leaked Photos With Ranbir Kapoor
- India U-16 Beat Singapore U-17 3-1 in Youth Invitational Meet
- Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla, SpaceX On a Twitter Challenge
- S Durga: Tracing The Travails of a Durga in God’s Own Inferno
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married