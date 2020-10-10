Netflix Greenlights 'Blue Eye Samurai' Animated Series

Los Angeles: Netflix has given a series order for animated show “Blue Eye Samurai”. Writer-producer Michael Green has co-created the series with Amber Noizumi as part of his newly-signed overall deal with the streaming service, reported Variety.

The show will features an impressive voice cast of Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, and Darren Barnet. It follows a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan.

Green and Noizumi will serve as writers and executive producers. They will also showrun the series together. “Our story is a larger-than-life action-adventure that takes place 400 years ago, yet’Blue Eye Samurai’s’ themes are of the moment and the inspiration is deeply personal. “We are grateful for Netflix’s passion for this story and for their bold vision for sophisticated animated drama,” Green and Noizumi said.