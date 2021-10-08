Netflix, Howard Establish USD 5.4 Million Chadwick Boseman Scholarship

Howard University and Netflix have announced a USD 5.4 million endowed scholarship to honour late actor and producer, alumnus Chadwick A Boseman.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement.

Chadwick Boseman Honoured by Wife with Emotional Performance

“This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift," he added.

According to a press release issued by the streaming platform, the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will provide incoming students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of university tuition.

Established with support from Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, and sponsorship from inaugural donor Netflix, the first four scholarships will be allocated this fall to students who “exemplify exceptional skills in the arts," like Boseman, and demonstrate “financial need," according to a Howard press release.

“This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers," Ledward-Boseman said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.