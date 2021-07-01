Netflix India Announces Its First Dating Reality Show ‘IRL: In Real Love’

Netflix has provided us with a huge range of series and shows that have made a permanent place in our memories. Now, the streaming giant is exploring the genre of reality shows with its upcoming dating reality show- ‘IRL: In Real Love’.

“We are excited to expand our offering in the reality genre with a distinctive dating format, IRL: In Real Love. The concept is a true reflection of the times we love and live in," said Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India.

“The choices and conundrums we experience every day will be put to test in the show’s unique social experiment. We look forward to unravelling some extraordinary love stories on Netflix," Tanya continued.

Produced by Monozygotic, IRL: In Real Love complements fan favourite series Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle amongst others. This fun show promises new connections, heartbreaks, and a chance to find out if your love will endure the test of time. And, good news for all the hopeful romantics out there, you can now be a part of the show.

