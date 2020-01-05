Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Netflix India Reveals the Only Way to Get Free Streaming Service

Netflix joked, while calling out a fake tweet, that the only way to get free viewings is by sharing passwords.

News18.com

January 5, 2020
Netflix India Reveals the Only Way to Get Free Streaming Service
Netflix joked, while calling out a fake tweet, that the only way to get free viewings is by sharing passwords.

Netflix, despite facing competition, is quite popular around the world. It is inevitable for fake offers to be made in the name of such a popular streaming service.

The official Twitter handle of Netflix India is known to joke at the cost of its own shows and films. Recently, the they joked at their service while calling out a fake tweet.

A Twitter handle was offering free Netflix subscription for around six months. The condition set for this was to call a specific number to get the username and password for the account. Netflix India immediately pointed out the offer as a fake and stated that the only way to get a free account would be to depend on a friend.

Despite the jokes, in 2019 executives from Netflix had repeatedly talked about using services that would help reduce the amount of account sharing between people. The streaming platform had specified that for this they would make use of user-friendly methods so as not to drive people away from their platform.

A recent report had estimated that due to account sharing between people, Netflix is losing an amount of more than USD 1.2 billion (roughly Rs 21,528 crore) every year.

