Netflix India’s Lollu Sabha-Breaking Bad Crossover Promises To Be A Laughter Riot

Lollu Sabha, which aired on Star Vijay TV from August 2003 to August 2008, received phenomenal ratings and was loved by the viewers at the time. This show is still adored by kids of the 1990s. Netflix India has recently announced that the team behind Lollu Sabha will be returning for a spoof of the popular American crime series, Breaking Bad. The spoof video will be titled Joking Bad. Lollu Sabha, which was created by Ram Bhala, will return with a bang this time around. A teaser with the name Joking Bad has been released, and it features the main cast of Lollu Sabha. The segment will be available on Netflix India’s YouTube channel on January 20 at 6 pm.

"Mannenna. Vepenna. Velakkena, series mudinju pona enakkena?" nu solli Breaking Bad-ah spoof panna varanga.Joking Bad, a Breaking Bad spoof, arrives on 20th January at 6pm on Netflix India's YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/OC0nGwmsM4 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 18, 2023

Joking Bad will feature Lollu Sabha regulars, including Manohar, Swaminathan, Jeeva and Seshu. The cast will appear in the spoof of Breaking Bad, which was created by Vince Gilligan and starred Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks in pivotal roles. The series, which is currently available on Netflix, aired for five seasons on AMC, won numerous prestigious awards and has since amassed a huge fan base worldwide. With the Lollu Sabha cast, Netflix India’s Joking Bad will be an intriguing take on Breaking Bad. It will be worth witnessing how the team will spoof one of the most adored television series of all time.

Lollu Sabha aired for 150 episodes on Star Vijay TV and was re-aired during the national lockdown in 2020, which received a positive response from the viewers. The show introduced many talents like Yogi Babu, who is now one of the most well-known actors in Tamil cinema.

