GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Netflix is Now Going to Let You Decide How TV Shows and Movies Will End

The first project of the new lineup is expected to be released by the end of this year, and Netflix's popular sci-fi show Black Mirror will feature an episode under this project.

Reuters

Updated:October 2, 2018, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Netflix is Now Going to Let You Decide How TV Shows and Movies Will End
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Streaming giant Netflix Inc will now allow users to choose how a TV episode or movie will end as it pushes further into Interactive TV, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The Los Gatos, California-based company is developing specials that will let its users decide the next storyline, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Netflix had earlier released the animated program Puss in Book where viewers could choose alternate endings of the same show.

The first project of the new lineup is expected to be released by the end of this year, and Netflix's popular sci-fi show Black Mirror will feature an episode under this project.

Netflix was not immediately available for comments.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...