Netflix is Now Going to Let You Decide How TV Shows and Movies Will End
The first project of the new lineup is expected to be released by the end of this year, and Netflix's popular sci-fi show Black Mirror will feature an episode under this project.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Streaming giant Netflix Inc will now allow users to choose how a TV episode or movie will end as it pushes further into Interactive TV, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
The Los Gatos, California-based company is developing specials that will let its users decide the next storyline, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Netflix had earlier released the animated program Puss in Book where viewers could choose alternate endings of the same show.
Netflix was not immediately available for comments.
