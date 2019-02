Netflix Ranks X Men, Calls Wolverine Overrated and Fans Lose Their Cool

Wolverine: Overrated

It was recently announced that all Marvel shows like Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist and Daredevil among others on Netflix have been cancelled. However, the streaming platform tweeted about Marvel's X Men.@NXOnNetflix ranked the popular X Men mutants as overrated, underrated and correctly rated. The characters they chose to rank at first were Wolverine, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Kitty Pryde, Storm, and more, with votes next to them with overrated, underrated, and correctly rated. Having divisive opinions while fans agreed on most of the list, they enquired about their other mutants and disagreed with Wolverine being called overrated in the comment section.The list goes as:Wolverine: OverratedGambit: OverratedStorm: Correctly RatedKitty Pryde: UnderratedNightcrawler: UnderratedRogue: Correctly RatedBeast: UnderratedColossus: OverratedA fan inquired about Cyclops and in response, the account tweeted, "Underrated. His transformation in the comics from loyal soldier to rebel was super cool, even if he ultimately became something of a villain."Other X Men like Jean Grey and Psylocke were called correctly rated while Emma Frost and Magneto were called overrated.In the meantime, The Wolverine star Hugh Jackman received the honour for Longest Career as a Live Action Marvel Superhero during a surprise presentation on British TV show This Morning on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.Jackman, who has played the character for 16 years and 228 days, shares the honour with his X-Men castmate Sir Patrick Stewart, who has portrayed Professor Charles Xavier (Professor X) for the same amount of timeFollow @news18movies for more