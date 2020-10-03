Netflix Renews Cobra Kai' For Season Four

Los Angeles: Streaming platform Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai series for a fourth season. The pickup for the series comes ahead of the January 8 premiere of third season, reported Deadline. The series is based on Robert Mark Kamen’s “The Karate Kid” film franchise and created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

It features William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, the original stars of the 1984 film. The story, set after 34 years, follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

The show's first season premiered on YouTube in May 2018, while its sophomore season debuted in April 2019.