Netflix Renews Marvel's Jessica Jones For Third Season

Marvel's superheroine TV show is returning to Netflix for a new batch of episodes. Pending a definitive release date, lead actress Krysten Ritter is to return to Marvel's Jessica Jones after season 3 was announced. The news comes little over a month after season 2's 13-episode run debuted on March 8.Netflix distributes five other Marvel superhero series in Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and crossover project The Defenders.Daredevil began in April 2015 and is expected to release a third season in 2018; Jessica Jones followed in November. Luke Cage expanded upon a character introduced in Jessica Jones with a September 2016 run, while a second season is due June 2018. Iron Fist debuted in March 2017 and, while it was not well received, the character was said to work better within the context of August 2017's The Defenders.The Punisher picked up from there with a November 2017 bow. Like Iron Fist, it was then renewed for a second season.