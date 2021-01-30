Netflix Renews 'On My Block' For Fourth And Final Season

Los Angeles: Comedy-drama series “On My Block” has been renewed by streaming platform Netflix for a fourth and final season. The streamer made the announcement about the series’ renewal via a video shared on its official YouTube page. No premiere date has been set for the final season. The series is created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. Actors Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias will all return for the fourth season of the coming-of-age comedy set in an inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood.

“On My Block” initially followed Monse (Capri), Ruby (Genao), Jamal (Gray) and Cesar (Tinoco), four bright and street-savvy friends as they navigated their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. In the aftermath of tragedy and a shocking discovery, the friends leaned on each other like never before in season two, while the third season, which dropped in March last year, saw the stakes get even higher in Freeridge. Iungerich, who signed an overall deal with Netflix last year, also serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Gonzalez, Haft and Jamie Dooner.