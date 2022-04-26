Netflix Repeatedly Ordering Reshoots For Delhi Crime Season 2, Know Why

The first season of the web show Delhi Crime received a great response from the viewers as well as critics. Based on the Nirbhaya murder case, the Netflix drama starred Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang. Well, right now, the second season of Delhi Crime is making headlines for multiple reasons.

According to BollywoodLife, Netflix is unhappy over how the second season is shaping up and has ordered multiple reshoots. Filming these massive portions again has contributed to the delay of the Netflix crime thriller series. Covid-19 lockdowns in the past year are another factor in the widening gap between the release of the first and the upcoming season.

The latest refilming is the second such broad reshoot ordered by the streaming service for the makers of the show as Netflix doesn’t seem satisfied with what producer Rajesh Mapuskar and showrunner Tanuj Chopra are making.

However, there’s no news on whether Netflix is thinking of replacing the makers or shelving the series.

For those unaware, the first season of the web show had received an amazing response from the viewers, and it was a surprise hit. It even won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama series. The first season of the web show was directed by Richie Mehta. The seven-episode series showcases the minute details of the heinous 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

The gang rape case had led to widespread protests in the country. The victim succumbed to the grievous injuries within two weeks of the incident. Four of the convicts were sentenced to death and were eventually hanged on March 20, 2020.

