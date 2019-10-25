Netflix Reveals How Many Accounts Watched El Camino in its First Week

Breaking Bad was a short-lived series that ran over five seasons and ended on a note leaving fans inquisitive yet satisfied with the end. Despite creator Vince Gilligan claiming that he would not make a sequel series, the show remained an actively discussed topic that just went on to prove how successful the show had been.

The show's final episode titled Felina recorded the highest number of viewers ever for the entire series at 10.3 million viewers reported by TV by the numbers. While this was a massive number of viewers, it is nothing compared to the response and the number of viewers that Breaking Bad epilogue film El Camino received on Netflix. In a tweet, the streaming platform revealed that El Camino in the first week of its release was streamed by more than 25 million accounts.

Sandra Bullock starrer Bird Box was the highest watched Netflix film during the year of its release at 80 million viewers. The same year, the tenth most-watched film had set a record of 20 million viewers throughout the year. Interestingly El Camino has broken into the Top 10 record of the year in just under a week itself.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was watched by 25,734,392 households in its first seven days pic.twitter.com/FDyPlYc8YO — Netflix US (@netflix) October 23, 2019

El Camino starred Aaron Paul. It included cameos from the show's cast like Jonathan Banks, Rober Forster, Matt Jones, Charles Baker, among others.

Creator Vince Gilligan had stated that he tried to include the characters of Walter Jr., Skyler, and Gus Fring but couldn't find any way to rope them in for the film. El Camino was released on October 11.

