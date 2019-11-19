Take the pledge to vote

Netflix Ropes in Robert Towne, David Fincher for Chinatown Prequel Series

Fincher and Towne will pen the pilot episode of the series. They will also executive produce alongside Josh Donen.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Netflix Ropes in Robert Towne, David Fincher for Chinatown Prequel Series
Image of Jack Nicholson from 'Chinatown' film, David Fincher/Instagram

Roman Polanski's 1974 cult classic feature Chinatown is nearing a prequel series order from Netflix as the streamer has roped in filmmaker David Fincher and original scribe Robert Towne for it.

The potential series is set before the events of the original film and follows the protagonist private investigator Jake Gittes before the events of Chinatown as he tackles cases involving LA's one percent, endemic corruption, infrastructure and natural resources.

Two-time Oscar winner Jack Nicholson played Gittes in the movie, which also featured veteran actor Faye Dunaway as Evelyn Cross Mulwray.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fincher and Towne will pen the pilot episode of the series. They will also executive produce alongside Josh Donen.

Chinatown became a box office and critical hit upon its release, racking up eleven Academy Award nominations.

But it was only Towne who went home with a trophy for the best original screenplay.

In 1990, a sequel, titled The Two Jakes was released, with both Nicholson and Towne returning. But it could not replicate the success of its predecessor.

