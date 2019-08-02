Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Netflix Show 13 Reasons Why to End After Season 4

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why deals with the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and other characters telling the story and now people are waiting for what will unfold in season 3.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Netflix Show 13 Reasons Why to End After Season 4
Image credits: Netflix
Netflix has confirmed that the dark teen drama, 13 Reasons Why, will end after Season 4, according to a story published by the Hollywood Reporter. The announcement came on the same day Netflix unveiled a 1-minute-37-second-trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 3, which premieres on Friday, August 23.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has handed out an early release of Season 4 and production of it is underway. However, it does not have premier date or episode count. Based on the book by Jay Asher of the same name, 13 Reasons Why first season showed the suicide of a teenaged girl, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford). She leaves behind 13 audio recordings on cassette taped that talk about the reasons she killed herself.

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why deals with the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and other characters telling the story and now people are waiting for what will unfold in season 3. Meanwhile, the latest season does not feature Katherine Langfornd, reports E News.

Earlier in July, Netflix revealed it had edited the graphic suicide scene from 13 Reasons Why, two years after it was released, citing "advice of medical experts" who felt the show had gone too far.

The ensemble cast of 13 Reasons Why include Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Christian Navarro, Justin Prentice, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Miles Heizer, Anne Winters, Aijona Alexus, Sosie Bacon among others.

