Netflix Stirs Trouble with New Special The First Temptation of Christ

Whenever a show or a film revolves around the concept of religion, controversies are always around the corner. Netflix has now become the center of a similar controversy over its new special titled The First Temptation of Christ.

Comedy troupe Porta Dos Fundos, popularly known for its work on YouTube worked on the new special which apparently features Jesus Christ as gay. This move has outraged subscribers who requested its removal from the streaming platform.

It even led to a petition with more than 2 million signatures asking for the Netflix special to be banned. As of now, subscribers have started canceling their membership with the streaming service leading to the hashtag of "#cancelnetflix" trending on Twitter, reported comicbook.com.

The First Temptation of Christ starts with Jesus returning from his 40 days in the desert to receive a surprise birthday party from his parents Mary and Joseph. Things take a turn when it is found that Jesus has been accompanied by a young man named Orlando whose behavior leaves no doubt that he is a homosexual. While the character of Jesus is not directly seen as a homosexual, his embarrassment of being around him suggests that there is more happening between the characters than visible.

The rage against Porta Dos Fundos has skyrocketed to such levels that the comedy group's head office in Brazil was attacked with a Molotov Cocktail. Interestingly, this is not their first time taking a dig at Jesus. Last year, they released a special titled The Last Hungover, a parody of The Last Supper which saw Jesus and his followers engage in drugs and prostitutes.

