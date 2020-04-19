Netflix Streams 10 Educational Documentaries for Free on YouTube

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the world to come to a standstill, with most institutions, educational and otherwise, currently going through a break. Schools and colleges worldwide too have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, to help teachers and students, streaming giant Netflix has made 10 of its acclaimed documentaries available for free on it's YouTube channel. This is to assure that teachers can assure documentaries for students regardless of whether one has a Netflix subscription or not.

Netflix recently released a press release announcing their new initiative that read, “For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel. We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world.”

“Each title also has educational resources available, which can be used by both students and teachers... And we’ll be doing Q&As with some of the creators behind these projects so that students can hear from them firsthand,” the statement further read.

The documentaries that people can now stream for free include award-winning ones such as Babies, Our Planet as well as Oscar-winning documentary based in India, Period. End of a Sentence. Other titles include 13th, Abstract, Chasing Coral, Explained, Knock Down the House, The White Helmets and Zion.

