Netflix Taps Tobias Menzies To Replace Matt Smith As Prince Philip In The Crown
The Netflix production is replacing several principal cast members in order to better reflect the older age of the characters they portray.
Tobias Menzies (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
The Outlander actor is replacing Matt Smith for season 3 of British regal dramatization The Crown, joining Olivia Colman who leads as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series. Season three of The Crown, which covers the period in British history from 1964 to 1976, will welcome Tobias Menzies of Casino Royale, Rome and Outlander as its new Prince Philip.
