Netflix Teases Breaking Bad Film 'El Camino' Sans Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul

Finally. After months of cryptic posts and collaboration hints at a Breaking Bad film, Netflix unveiled the first look at El Camino, to feature Charles Baker as Skinny Pete and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman. The film premiers on the streaming service on October 11 is also rumored to be featuring Bryan Cranston (Walter White/Heisenberg), although the nature of his role is uncertain since he is assumed dead in the climax of the five-part series.

The trailer is given a slight change in treatment, owing to the times. The camera swiftly pans across an interrogation facility, with Skinny Pete's voice reaching our ears. The situation is that cops want to know the probable location of Pinkman and hence Pete is brought in. Like a true 'blue' friend, Pete recollects that Pinkman has been tortured enough and that being a mate he will not disclose his whereabouts even if he knows.

As one would expect, the intensity and tension is palpable in the interrogation room.

Watch El Camino teaser clip here:

The film, El Camino is written and directed by Breaking Bad series creator Vince Gilligan. It is said that apart from the confirmed cast of Baker and Paul, the film will see appearances by Krysten Ritter (Jane), Jonathan Banks (Mike), Jesse Plemons (Todd), Matt Jones (Badger), Robert Forster(Ed), Tess Harper (Mrs. Pinkman) and Kevin Rankin (Kenny).

About El Camino, lead actor Paul told a news publication (via), "It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted, and now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s here.”

