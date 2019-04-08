English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix Teases New Beyoncé Documentary Titled 'Homecoming' and 'Beyhive' are Thrilled
Netflix US shared the title poster of an upcoming concert film on Beyoncé titled 'Homecoming'.
An Image of Beyoncé from 2018 Coachella festival
Leading the pack of Netflix's monthly content in April will be Beyoncé's documentary titled Homecoming. The US- based streaming service has teased the April 17th debut of a concert-film on Beyoncé's performance at the 2018 Coachella festival. In a post, Netflix US Twitter handle shared the poster of the upcoming film. The background colour of the title poster is yellow, in tune with Beyoncé's outfit at the 2018 concert. It also uses Greek letters and the same font from the merchandise sold during her performance.
The film is fitting tribute to the pop culture icon, who made history at Coachella 2018 when she became the first woman of color to headline the festival. Last year, the Grammy award winning singer launched a scholarship program called the 'Homecoming Scholars Award Program' that provided four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) each a $25,000 scholarship to award to a student of their own choice.
Fans reaction started pouring in as the post surfaced. See some of the fan posts reacting to the announcement.
Beyoncé's concert film will be welcome move for the service, since its rival Amazon Prime Video already has music films on bands like Coldplay, titled A Head Full of Dreams, and another one on rock band Grateful Dead, called The Grateful Dead. It also puts Netflix's plan to roll out more of such content in the limelight. Homecoming will be available fro streaming on April 17.
April 7, 2019
.@netflix's Beyonce #Homecoming tease has me like... pic.twitter.com/CDvMSx4FaV— Dino-Ray Ramos (@DinoRay) April 7, 2019
Beyhive, get your coins together. If a documentary is coming, then an album is soon coming, and then a tour will come. You know, by now, how the Queen rolls out projects.— Evette Dionne ♀️ (@freeblackgirl) April 7, 2019
If this Netflix #Homecoming doesn’t turn out to be Beyoncé, I swear to god!!!!— SALUD (@Seb_Cremer) April 7, 2019
I CANT TAKE IT!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OWjiDtPmah
