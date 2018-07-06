English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Netflix Testing Out a New 'Ultra' Subscription Package, at More Than Premium Rates
The ‘Ultra' package is not visible to all Netflix subscribers and it's uncertain how long it will be ‘tested'; in fact a spokeswoman from the company
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
What's more premium than premium? Well for Netflix, it could be ‘Ultra' -- a more expensive subscription tier but that appears to offer the same functionality as the current Premium tier.
According to a report by CNET (sourced from Italian blog Tutto Android), the new package allows four devices to simultaneously play Ultra HD video and audio. There are currently three subscription plans to choose from -- $7.99 Basic (Standard Definition - 1 screen at a time), $10.99 Standard (HD available - 2 screens) and $13.99 Premium (HD and Ultra HD on 4 screens).
However, a screenshot of the potential new subscription plans released from TuttoAndroid shows a slightly different setup, where the current ‘Premium' package will lose 2 screens while those opting for high definition on four devices would have to pay a new price of €16.99(in Italy) -- essentially equating to a price of $16.99 in the US if the pricing system remains follows today's pattern.
The ‘Ultra' package is not visible to all Netflix subscribers and it's uncertain how long it will be ‘tested'; in fact a spokeswoman from the company, Smita Saran, told CNET in an email that “these tests typically vary in length of time," and “In this case, we are testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix."
