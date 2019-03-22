English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix Tests Cheaper, Mobile-Only Plan in India to Boost User Base
In comparison to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, Netflix's main rivals in Video on Demand (VOD) sector, the current base-price of the America-based company is much higher.
In comparison to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, Netflix's main rivals in Video on Demand (VOD) sector, the current base-price of the America-based company is much higher.
Loading...
In a move to expand its user base in India, Netflix, the America-based streaming giant, is set to introduce a lower subscription base price for mobile users in India on a test basis. This plan, however, will only target the cell-phone subscriber community, as opposed to its current plans, wherein a singular subscription can be accessed on TVs, mobile phones and computers.
As per report, the new and reduced prices are set at Rs 250, which will allow watchers to stream all of Netflix's content on their mobile phones in Standard Definition (SD) format. The move, if realised, will halve the current Rs 500 monthly pricing Netflix launched as its entry-level plan in India. At present, Netflix's plans fall in the price range of INR 500-800, depending on the quality of video format (High Definition to 4K) and viewing screens.
The move may have come in order to boost the current number of subscribers Netflix has in India. Netflix is currently facing stiff competition from Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, who offer subscriptions to their Video-on-Demand (VOD) services at a much lesser price. Hotstar's subscription plans start at Rs 199 per month and Rs 1200 for a whole year, while Amazon Prime Video, is priced at Rs 129 per month. Amazon's services can also be availed at a discounted price, if the subscription is for a full year, like Hotstar.
A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the development in the report, "We will be testing different options in select countries where members can watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests."
At present, Netflix's prices are higher than any other VOD service in India. To put things in perspective, ZEE5 offers streaming subscriptions at Rs 50 per month, while some like MX Player's is even free of cost. Although Netflix offers a wide range of international and original domestic content, pricing is a primary concern for the potential subscribers. Considering the ever expanding market and user-base, Netflix's mobile-only plan is a welcome move.
Follow @News18Movies for more
As per report, the new and reduced prices are set at Rs 250, which will allow watchers to stream all of Netflix's content on their mobile phones in Standard Definition (SD) format. The move, if realised, will halve the current Rs 500 monthly pricing Netflix launched as its entry-level plan in India. At present, Netflix's plans fall in the price range of INR 500-800, depending on the quality of video format (High Definition to 4K) and viewing screens.
The move may have come in order to boost the current number of subscribers Netflix has in India. Netflix is currently facing stiff competition from Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, who offer subscriptions to their Video-on-Demand (VOD) services at a much lesser price. Hotstar's subscription plans start at Rs 199 per month and Rs 1200 for a whole year, while Amazon Prime Video, is priced at Rs 129 per month. Amazon's services can also be availed at a discounted price, if the subscription is for a full year, like Hotstar.
A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the development in the report, "We will be testing different options in select countries where members can watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time. Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests."
At present, Netflix's prices are higher than any other VOD service in India. To put things in perspective, ZEE5 offers streaming subscriptions at Rs 50 per month, while some like MX Player's is even free of cost. Although Netflix offers a wide range of international and original domestic content, pricing is a primary concern for the potential subscribers. Considering the ever expanding market and user-base, Netflix's mobile-only plan is a welcome move.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Stored Millions of User Account Passwords in Plain Text, Which Its Own Employees Could Also Read
- IPL 2019 | Pakistan Bans Broadcast of IPL
- Leviosa x Lumos: Scientists Have Found a Way To Levitate Objects Using Light
- Thanos aka Josh Brolin Says Happy Holi on Instagram, Gets Love From Indian Fans
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results