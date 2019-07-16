Netflix to Edit Out Katherine Langford's Suicide Scene from 13 Reasons Why Ahead of Season 3

American streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will edit out a controversial suicide scene from its original series 13 Reasons Why season 1 (2017). Show creator Brian Yorkey put out a message on Twitter explaining the reason for the same. In the three-minute-long scene, which aired midway through the season one finale, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) takes a razor blade to her left wrist and pierces the skin. Hannah's mother (Kate Walsh) later discovers her daughter's lifeless body in the blood-filled tub.

Explaining the decision, Yorkey tweeted, "It was our hope to make 13 Reasons Why into a television show, to tell a story that would help young viewers feel seen and heard, and encourage empathy in all who viewed it, much as the best selling book did before us."

He added, "Our creative intent in portraying the ugly, painful reality of suicide in such graphic detail in season 1 was to tell the truth about the horror of such an act, and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it. But as we ready to launch Season 3, we have heard concerns about the scene from Dr Christine Moutier at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and others, and have agreed with Netflix to re-edit it. "

No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other. We believe this edit will help the show do most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially young viewers," Yorkey concluded.

Netflix US also put out a message confirming the deletion of the scene where Hannah Baker takes her own life.

As per hollywoodreporter.com, Netflix also removed and replaced a sequence in Sandra Bullock feature Bird Box that originally included real-life footage of a Canadian train rail disaster that resulted in the deaths of 47 people.

