Netflix to Make Two Back-to-back Sequels to Superhit Red Notice

Streaming giant Netflix is planning to make two sequels of Red Notice, one of the most-watched movies of 2021, on the platform. The OTT giant is in the early stages of planning sequels of the film with lead stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. The movie, released in November last year, teased a sequel in the end. The action film was directed by writer-filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber.

According to a report in Variety, Thurber will resume the filmmaking duties and make two sequels back-to-back with lead actors of Red Notice. Netflix will start the production of the sequels in early 2023. However, it will depend on the shooting schedules of the lead cast members. The sequels will also see a few new characters that will be played by famous Hollywood actors. The OTT giant is yet to officially announce the two sequels of Red Notice.

In November last year, Rawson Marshall Thurber, the writer, and director of the film spoke to News18.com about the sequel of the film. When asked if India would be considered a destination in the sequels, he replied, “I’ve never been to India, I’ve always wanted to know how beautiful the country is. And it’s certainly on my shortlist of places to visit and potentially, you know, if we’re lucky enough to make another one (sequel), India could be one of these places to take the story ahead.”

In the film, Dwayne Johnson played an FBI agent John Hartley who is forced to team up with a conman Nolan Booth played by Rayan Reynolds to take on a world-famous art thief Sarah Black (Gal Gadot).

Red Notice film had the biggest opening day for any movie on the streaming platform Netflix. It clocked 328.8 million viewing hours on the streaming platform. Red Notice is made at a reported cost of Rs 1480 crore and is Netflix’s biggest film to date.

