1-MIN READ

Netflix to Release Extra Episode of 'Tiger King'

Still from 'Tiger King'

Netflix has not made any official announcement on the additional episode yet. It is also unclear if the new episode will be a follow-up to the show's seven-episode run.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
Zookeeper Jeff Lowe, who appeared on Netflix's Tiger King, has revealed that the streaming platform will be releasing an extra episode of the hit documentary-series.


Lowe revealed the news in a video shared on Twitter by professional baseball team, Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner.


Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They're filming here tomorrow, Lowe said.


Netflix released Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on March 26.


Penned and directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the docu-series focuses on the life and crimes of Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, a former country musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper.


Exotic, 57, owned an animal park and boasted of having the largest number of big cats in the US. He was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman USD 3,000 to kill Carole Baskin, who he considered his rival.


Share this:

