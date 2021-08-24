Netflix Unveils 42 Original Movies for the Rest of 2021: See Full Schedule

Netflix is living up to its commitment to bring audiences a new movie every single week of 2021. The streamer has released a full lineup of original movies through the end of the year, including details of its holiday slate of films. There’s truly something for everyone: mystery, romance, comedy, horror, you name it. The streamer unveiled a total of 42 original titles including the action film ‘Red Notice.’

In Red Notice, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will play the lead role of FBI profiler Rusty, who is forced to team up with a prolific art thief played by Gal Gadot and a legendary conman portrayed by Ryan Reynolds.

Check out all of the original Netflix movies coming in the fourth quarter of 2021:

September

Afterlife of the Party (September 2)

Worth (September 3)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (September 9)

Kate (September 10)

Nightbooks (September 15)

Schumacher (September 15)

Intrusion (September 22)

The Starling (September 24)

My Little Pony: A New Generation (September 24)

Sounds Like Love (September 29)

No One Gets Out Alive (September 29)

October

The Guilty (October 1)

Diana: The Musical (October 1)

There’s Someone Inside Your House (October 6)

Found (October 20)

Night Teeth (October 20)

Stuck Together (October 20)

Army Of Thieves (October 29)

Hypnotic (no release date yet)

Fever Dream (no release date yet)

November

The Harder They Fall (November 3)

Love Hard (November 5)

A Cop Movie (November 5)

Passing (November 10)

Red Notice (November 12)

tick, tick…BOOM! (November 19)

Bruised (November 24)

Robin Robin (November 24)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (November 29)

7 Prisoners (no release date yet)

A Boy Called Christmas (no release date yet)

A Castle For Christmas (no release date yet)

The Princess Switch 3 (no release date yet)

December

The Power Of The Dog (December 1)

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (December 3)

The Unforgivable (December 10)

The Hand of God (December 15)

Don’t Look Up (December 24)

The Lost Daughter (December 31)

Back To The Outback (no release date yet)

Mixtape (no release date yet)

Single All The Way (no release date yet)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here