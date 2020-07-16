With 17 Originals Lined Up, Netflix All Set To Take On Disney+ Hotstar In India

Recently Netflix announced an exciting lineup of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series. The announcement was made by Vice President of Content at Netflix India, Monika Shergill, in an interview.

"Together with the finest stories from around the world and our rapidly growing selection of licensed titles, we want to give our members something to discover and love on Netflix every day,” said Shergill. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

The diverse collection of stories that will be premiered over the coming months include Anurag Basu's multi-starrer comedy-drama Ludo, crime-thriller Raat Akeli Hai featuring Netflix's favourite Radhika Apte, A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair and based on a critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth, Bombay Begums, a contemporary drama featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand and an intense police drama Class Of ’83 featuring Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii.

With the lockdown in place, the OTT platforms have taken a step forward to entertain its audience, as it is evident from the new releases across platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee 5.

While Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the trailer of Shakuntala Devi directed by Anu Menon, Hotstar is set to release Dil Bechara based on The Fault In Our Stars, starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

The upcoming films will also see the duo Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in their uniquely entertaining dark comedy, AK vs AK. Among the upcoming lineups, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy will be available on Netflix globally except in the United States and Canada.