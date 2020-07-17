Netflix Unveils Trailer of Project Power Starring Jamie Foxx

“What would you risk for five minutes of power?” asks the trailer of Netflix’s new sci-fi thriller film Power Project. The film starring Jamie Foxx is set to release on the OTT platform on 14th August, 2020.

The film introduces a world where a pill unlocks superpowers like developing bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, to whoever takes it but the catch is you don't know what will happen until you take it.

Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the film sees Jamie Foxx as an ex-serviceman teaming up with a teen drug dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a police officer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as they try to stop the group creating the pill.

Netflix took to Twitter saying "What would you risk for 5 minutes of superpowers? PROJECT POWER from directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman and starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, is headed 14 August on Netflix."

The director duo who had met in high school has previously directed a documentary, Catfish, narrative feature Paranormal Activity 3 and Emmy award-winning commercial and short films.