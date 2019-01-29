English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix's Fyre Documentary Wins Hearts, Dabboo Ratnani's Hot-Shot Calendar Out
Apurva Asrani launches a fresh attack on Kangana Ranaut for hijacking Simran. Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani has come up with his latest album. Here's our entertainment wrap.
Apurva Asrani launches a fresh attack on Kangana Ranaut for hijacking Simran. Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani has come up with his latest album. Here's our entertainment wrap.
Netflix has come up with a well-made documentary on the Fyre Music Festival, while Amazon Prime's new series Four More Shots Please! leaves a lot to be desired. After Krish Jagarlamudi, another ex-colleague of Kangana Ranaut has accused her of stealing credit. Read all about these and more in today's showbiz roundup.
Chris Smith's documentary on the Fyre Music Festival is an eye-opening account of the power of the hashtag phenomena which convinced hundreds of millennials to believe in a fantasy that was never supposed to come true. Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, follows the story of a young entrepreneur-turned-felon, Billy McFarland, who created a fake festival to rob millions of people. Smith has made a well-edited and archived film that will make you question if there’s a way out of this culture of celebrity-worship.
Read our review here: Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
In case you have been waiting for Amazon Prime's new women-centric series Four More Shots Please!, you are probably in for a disappointment. The series, to some extent, looks like the TV adaptation of Veere Di Wedding. The show makes you think that you'd meet four distinct women who are going to be the vehicles of change and present a new take on feminism. But all you get in the ten episodes is a mess that struggles to find its central theme.
Read our review here: Four More Shots Please! Review: A Mess that Struggles to Find its Central Theme
Controversies around Kangana Ranaut refuse to die down. After Manikarnika co-director Krish named Kangana as the real reason why he abruptly exited the period drama, writer Apurva Asrani has come forward in his support and said that the actress had "hijacked" Simran too. He showed his dissent in the fact that the actress' credit of 'additional dialogue and story writer' appeared before the main writer's credit in the film's teaser.
Read: After Krish, Writer Apurva Asrani Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Insecure', Says 'Her Game is Brutal'
Here's something for light-hearted reading. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani has taken the showbiz world by storm, launching the 20th edition of his calendar. Featuring stars like including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in glamorous avatars, the calendar was launched in a glittery party last night.
Read: Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour of Bollywood
A new star kid in Bollywood is breaking the internet today. Bobby Deol shared a birthday selfie with his 17-year-old son Aryaman, generating tonnes of likes and comments from fans, who called the teenager handsome, adorable and even the most good looking Deol!
Read: Viral: The Internet Is Crushing On Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman
