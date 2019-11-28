Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Netflix's Ghost Stories to Premier on January 1, 2020

After the very successful film Lust Stories, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are back with Ghost Stories which will stream on January 1, 2020.

IANS

November 28, 2019
Netflix's Ghost Stories to Premier on January 1, 2020
After the very successful film Lust Stories, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are back with Ghost Stories which will stream on January 1, 2020.

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap want everyone to start their new year with a scream as their Ghost Stories will go live on Netflix on January 1, 2020. The filmmakers also teased the storyline of their much-anticipated project, which is being dubbed as an edge-of-the-seat psychological drama, while announcing the release date via a video.

The video starts with Kashyap saying "last year we did Lust Stories and we had so much fun". To which, Karan added, "You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us."

"We ventured into a space that none of had been in before. I really liked making the film," Zoya said. Dibakar explained the premise of the project by saying "it is about things that are not really human".

They went on to give hints about the plot. "I don't think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again," Karan said.

"Innocent kindergarten rhymes are sending me running," Zoya exclaimed, while Anurag said: "Bird songs don't sound sweet anymore." "Strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food," Dibakar added. "So Netflix is going to put this out at midnight 12 am on January 1, bringing your new year with a scream," Karan said.

Check it out below:

The film stars Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles.

Just like Lust Stories, Ghost Stories is an Indian anthology film consisting of four short films. It is the third collaboration, after "Love Per Square Foot" and "Lust Stories" for Netflix and RSVP.

