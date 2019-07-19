Netflix's Money Heist is Back with a Much Bigger and Bolder Plot
The first two parts of the series dealt with the heist and the fall-out of it, the upcoming season will witness the gang coming together to save Rio from the authorities.
A still from Money Heist.
Hugely popular Spanish series Casa de Papel (Money Heist) is finally out with its season 3. This Spanish crime based thriller is the most-watched non-English language series on the Netflix. The season 3 which will feature majority of the original cast will see the gang returning from the one of the most ingenious heist imaginable.
The series will pick up right after two years of Spanish mint robbery. The first episode will show what the Professor (Álvaro Morte), Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Nairobi (Alba Flores), Denver (Jaime Lorente López), and Helsinki (Darko Peric) have been up to.
Moreover as the first two parts of the series dealt with the heist and the fall-out of it, the upcoming season will witness the gang coming together to save Rio (played by Miguel Herran) from the authorities. In the beginning he will be seen captured by Panama patrol boats.
Apart from this, the flashbacks are also going to play an important part in the upcoming season as it will provide a lot of insights about a new heist. This new heist will also feature Berlin, a character we all saw dying. With Netfix releasing season 3, get ready to binge-watch Netflix’s most watched non-English language series this weekend.
However, since Money Heist is a Netflix original series, one can only watch it on the streaming platform.
