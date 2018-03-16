English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netflix's Narcos Has Just Scored A Video Game Adaptation
London-based Curve Digital recently acquired the rights to Netflix's addictive drama about the drug trade in Colombia.
Image source: Netflix
Independent British video game publisher Curve Digital is turning the hit true crime drama into a video game. London-based Curve Digital recently acquired the rights to Netflix's addictive drama about the drug trade in Colombia. The hit two-season show will be turned into a video game for PC and consoles, the company said.
Loosely based on the life of drug baron Pablo Escobar and others, Narcos centers on cocaine kingpins in the 1980s, and how law enforcement agencies work to capture them.
Curve Digital's Head of Studio Brynley Gibson said on the company's website: "We're looking forward to creating a game that matches the fantastic storyline and gritty action of the Netflix series. We're tremendously excited and have some amazing gameplay elements in the works that will please both fans of the show and gamers."
The game will be developed by Curve's sister concern, Kuju.
The third season of Narcos premiered in September 2017. A fourth season is in the works, despite threats from Escobar himself.
The 'Narcos' game is set to release on all major formats in early 2019.
