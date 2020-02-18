English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Netflix's New Film Maska Promises to Celebrate Mumbai's Parsi Heritage with Prit Kamani and Shirley Setia

Netflix's upcoming romantic-comedy 'Maska' starring YouTube sensation Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani will be releasing in March 2020 on the streaming site. Here is the first look of the film.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 18, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
Netflix India's upcoming project Maska is a coming of age romance set in the backdrop of the vibrant Parsi heritage of Mumbai. Starring Manisha Koirala, Nikita Dutta, Prit Kamani, and introducing the young singing sensation, Shirley Setia, Maska promises to be Netflix's joy ride this March.

The film's description reads, "Believing in the adage-- Success comes to those who dare to dream." A confused, young millennial sets out on a desperate journey to fulfill his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions." The film follows Rumi (Prit Kamani) and Persis (Shirley Setia) through their journeys in Mumbai, as the film celebrates its famed Parsi culture and cuisine.

The first look of the film, as well as its catchy tune called The Maska Song, has been released. The bright music video gives a sense of two millennials living their best lives, gorging on food and drinking like fish.

Check it out below:

Maska will be releasing in India and globally in March, 2020.

