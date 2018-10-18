Netflix's 'Orange Is the New Black' to End With Season 7

"Orange Is the New Black" is set to officially call it a day after its seventh season.The cast of the critically-acclaimed Netflix prison drama announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.Creator Jenji Kohan said after seven seasons, "It's time to be released from prison"."I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we've worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black," Kohan said.The development comes months after Kohan, who is also attached as executive director, hinted that the seventh season of the show could very well be its last.The series is based on Piper Kerman's 2010 memoir, "Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison", about her experiences at FCI Danbury, a minimum-security federal prison.Back in February 2016, Netflix renewed the hit show for three seasons taking it through to season seven. "OITNB" returned for season six on July 27.Premiere date of final season is yet to be announced.