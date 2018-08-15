English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Netflix’s Sacred Games Is Not Going To Have a Cakewalk At iReel Awards For Best Drama Writing
iReel Awards 2018 will take place on September 6, 2018.
A youtube screengrab.
As the noise around News18’s iReel Awards 2018 has started getting resonance among the fans of content streaming providers, some contenders are emerging as potential winners, but that’s only at the surface because the battle is far more intense than what meets the eyes.
Sacred Games by Netflix is definitely one of the strong contenders in the Best Writing (Drama) section. With Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath as writers, the show has won fans all over the world. Their hard-hitting dialogues and unexpected twists have turned Sacred Games into a path-breaking production.
Despite being of a totally different nature, Laakhon Mein Ek has done the same thing to Amazon Prime. Penned by Biswa Kalyan Rath and Vaspar Dandiwala, this show brings out the pain of wrong decisions and peer pressure during teenage years. High on emotional value, this show has die-hard admirers and they may run away with the trophy.
The possibility of Vibha Singh, Mukul Srivastava and Ishita Moitra’s The Test Case (ALT Balaji) winning the writing award can’t be ruled out either as they have their hands on the pulse of popular taste. Reshu Nath and Anuj Dar’s Bose: Dead/Alive has no hurdles to face in the popularity section. ALT Balaji released the show like a film and it has a terrific Rajkummar Rao headlining the story. Together they won’t let the jury look away.
The last show in the list is ZEE5’s Zero Kms (Writers: Anurag Goswami, Qaushiq Mukherjee, Maitree Muzumdar, Hina Saiyada, Nikhil Venugopalan). It’s not like anything you have seen before on Indian streaming service. It can easily sway the popular opinion on its day.
iReel Awards 2018 will take place on September 6, 2018.
You can vote for your favourite nominees here: iReel Awards 2018
