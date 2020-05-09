Netizen Asks 'Someone Explain Kartik Aaryan to Me Please', Actor Impresses with Humble Reply

Kartik Aaryan has been making the most of his lockdown, interacting with fans on social media as much as possible. He hosts a chat show with people who have closely observed COVID-19 through his show 'Koki Poochega'. The actor also interacts with his followers on regular basis, responding to comments and feedback.

He is not shying away from criticism, either. One netizen recently posted on Instagram, 'Someone explain Kartik Aryaan to me please'. Kartik responded, "Just another guy following his dream, trying to make it big, working hard, getting better everyday. But it's clearly not the best way to go, Right?"

Several fans wrote positive descriptions for him. "A breath of fresh in nepotism filled Bollywood...an actor who hadn't got the opportunity of choosing his movies like other nepo kids...but still now much ahead of them through hardwork...and overall a good human being...always kind to others....has no ego....And can keep others ahead of himself," wrote one. "He is a nice guy whom everyone wants to be around," wrote another. The user has now deleted the post, after receiving immense bashing from Kartik's fans.

Kartik, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, is gearing up for two movie releases - Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. The latest reports also suggest that the actor's hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety might get a sequel.

