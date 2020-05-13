Netizen Asks Vidyut Jammwal If He Is Single; Actor's Response Leaves His Female Fans Heartbroken

Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal has hinted that he might be getting into a relationship soon!

Vidyut was interacting with his fans on a session called "#askvidyut" on Twitter when a fan asked him whether he is single. The actor replied: "#askvidyut yes..but I guess not for too long."

Vidyut's response has left his fans, especially the ladies heartbroken. The female heartthrob hinting at getting into a relationship certainly did not go down well with the ladies, a lot of whom responded with teary-eyed and broken hearts emojis!

Commenting on Vidyut's tweet, a fan wrote: "Mini heart attack"

Another fan commented: "Dill Tod diya aapne to, aapko koi mil bhi gayee.." (You broke my heart. Did you really find someone)

Meanwhile, the actor, in his session addressed queries coming from netizens on topics like back and neck pain, shoulder stiffness, workout timings and martial arts.

Reacting to a fan who asked him how to deal with "failure and negativity", Vidyut replied: "#askvidyut The 1st step is to accept faliure, then to congratulate yourself for attempting, then finding all the things you didn't know about making it successful..whilst you do this stay away from people who say failure is bad (2nd part of ur question will be automatically solved)."

On the work front, Vidyut was last seen in Commando 3. His next is Khuda Hafiz. "'Khuda Hafiz' is a romantic movie. It a true story, about a man who is madly in love with his wife, and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It''s a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action," Vidyut had told IANS earlier.